The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Explained: Why It Happened And What Comes Next

The first concern following SVB's collapse is simply keeping the lights on for all the customers who banked with SVB in good faith and are now without their money. Silicon Valley Bank was an FDIC-insured bank — that entitles people with insured accounts to a certain degree of government assistance, specifically in the form of shifting deposit obligations to other insured banks capable of managing the load. That assistance could mean the difference between survival and collapse for the dozens of companies that depended on SVB for everything from money management to payroll.

Unfortunately for both SVB and its creditors, "a certain degree" won't get the job done. As explained in a Twitter thread by Y Combinator co-founder Garry Tan, the FDIC is only obliged to take immediate action on deposits up to $250,000. As Tan points out, many of SVB's creditors are startups and other businesses for whom that simply won't be enough to function. Given Yellen's statement regarding further aid, investors have a clear cause for concern.

30% of YC companies exposed through SVB can't make payroll in the next 30 days. If you or your company are affected, I recommend that you reach out to your local congressman to get this on their radar TODAY. Now.https://t.co/XMhSAGAn2L — Garry Tan 陈嘉兴 (@garrytan) March 10, 2023

As reported by CNBC, SVB seems to be betting its investors' financial survival on a government bailout more generous than the law requires. On March 12, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made it clear that no such bailout is in the cards.

Per other reports at the WSJ, regulators are already putting other strategies into place to get creditors their money back. The FDIC has taken control of the bank and auctioned everything left to make up as much of the shortfall as possible. According to Fortune, private investors may also be interested in buying out the difference; Elon Musk in particular has expressed interest in outright purchasing SVB.