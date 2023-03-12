The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Explained: Why It Happened And What Comes Next
It's been a rough few months for would-be disruptors of the financial sector. First, cryptocurrency giant FTX crashed and burned under circumstances of such seemingly flagrant malfeasance that the situation would be funny if it hadn't cost innocent people their life savings. Now, a new challenger has come for FTX's crown in the ongoing contest of Worst At Taking Care of Other People's Money.
Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th-largest bank operating in the United States, has collapsed and is looking at bankruptcy. Should SVB outright bust, it will represent the second-largest bank collapse in American history just behind the fall of Washington Mutual in 2008, which had a non-negligible impact on the subsequent nationwide 2008 to 2009 depression.
Whether such a destructive outcome might follow SVB's collapse remains one of the many open questions the organization has yet to answer. Other such questions include how such a massive failure could have taken place and how to prevent financial catastrophes of this scale in the future. Here's what we know.
What happened to Silicon Valley Bank?
Per the FDIC, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was a fully insured institution that, as of March 3, had 18 branches in California and Massachusetts. Founded in 1983, SVB brought an interesting, disruptive approach to the banking business. Instead of maintaining the usual range of individual, corporate, and institutional customers, SVB specialized in managing money for companies funded through venture capital. It became something of a darling among startup corporations, which more conventional banks have historically treated as risky investments.
On March 10, 2023, SVB found out why other banks think startups are risky. A day after Bloomberg published a report claiming that Peter Thiel's Founders Fund had advised companies to get their money out of SVB, customers attempted a withdrawal of $42 billion, roughly a quarter of the assets SVB claimed to possess. Bluntly, SVB didn't have the money. Panic grew as word spread among investors that SVB might not pay off on its deposits. A bank run ensued, and SVB collapsed. At present, that's the state of play. Further details will come out as financial and potentially criminal investigations proceed. So what's next?
What comes next for Silicon Valley Bank and its customers
The first concern following SVB's collapse is simply keeping the lights on for all the customers who banked with SVB in good faith and are now without their money. Silicon Valley Bank was an FDIC-insured bank — that entitles people with insured accounts to a certain degree of government assistance, specifically in the form of shifting deposit obligations to other insured banks capable of managing the load. That assistance could mean the difference between survival and collapse for the dozens of companies that depended on SVB for everything from money management to payroll.
Unfortunately for both SVB and its creditors, "a certain degree" won't get the job done. As explained in a Twitter thread by Y Combinator co-founder Garry Tan, the FDIC is only obliged to take immediate action on deposits up to $250,000. As Tan points out, many of SVB's creditors are startups and other businesses for whom that simply won't be enough to function. Given Yellen's statement regarding further aid, investors have a clear cause for concern.
30% of YC companies exposed through SVB can't make payroll in the next 30 days.
If you or your company are affected, I recommend that you reach out to your local congressman to get this on their radar TODAY.
— Garry Tan 陈嘉兴 (@garrytan) March 10, 2023
As reported by CNBC, SVB seems to be betting its investors' financial survival on a government bailout more generous than the law requires. On March 12, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made it clear that no such bailout is in the cards.
Per other reports at the WSJ, regulators are already putting other strategies into place to get creditors their money back. The FDIC has taken control of the bank and auctioned everything left to make up as much of the shortfall as possible. According to Fortune, private investors may also be interested in buying out the difference; Elon Musk in particular has expressed interest in outright purchasing SVB.