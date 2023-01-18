Microsoft Confirms Massive Layoffs, Cutting 10K Jobs

Microsoft has become the latest big tech company to confirm it is laying off thousands of workers. The layoffs are the largest the company has made in around eight years. This news follows a rough few months for the tech industry, which has seen major businesses like Meta, HP, and Amazon release thousands of staff in attempts to cut costs.

This current round of big tech layoffs started when billionaire Elon Musk purchased Twitter in late 2022. One of Musk's first actions involved reducing Twitter staff numbers by around 50%. Further cuts happened as Musk demanded his staff be more "hardcore" and dedicated to his vision for "Twitter 2.0." A mass email was sent out with an ultimatum, and many employees declined, leading to further staff cuts at the company. One of Musk's other businesses, Tesla, is also allegedly planning a series of layoffs in the near future.

The tech layoffs weren't all down to an eccentric billionaire acquiring tech companies. Shortly after Musk announced job cuts, Meta revealed it was about to cut more staff than Twitter even had. A total of 11,000 employees, or 13% of Meta's total staff at the time, were shown the door with owner Mark Zuckerberg accepting the blame. The Facebook founder claims he over-invested due to expectations that the "surge of e-commerce" tech companies were seeing during the pandemic would continue.

Early this year, Amazon announced it was parting ways with 18,000 staff — with Amazon Store and the People Experience and Technology departments taking the biggest hit. HP's layoffs dwarf even that, with 34,000 people put out of work as of the latest count. Now Microsoft has decided staff cuts need to be made as well.