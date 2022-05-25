The Only Thing That Will Save The Stock Market, According To Wall Street

Inflation, concerns over a looming recession, and an aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate increase policy, continue to affect the U.S. stock market. Business Insider reported on May 25, 2022, that the Nasdaq 100 has accumulated a drop of 30% year-to-date and the S&P 500 follows with a drop of about 20% for the same period. The media warns that the consensus on Wall Street "seems to be" that only a Fed pause can save the stock market.

In late 2021, the Federal Reserve began to swiftly withdraw the pandemic stimulus, designed to stabilize financial markets and ensure capital access, via BBC. The move opened the door to interest rate increases throughout 2022. In early May, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates again by 50 basis points. Two more hikes of 50 basis points are expected during the summer. The Fed also signaled a reduction of its $9-trillion balance sheet for the end of this May, Business Insider reported.

"The ongoing decline in the stock market is likely to last for as long as the Federal Reserve continues its current tightening cycle," Business Insider reports on the notes from Stifel and DataTrek Research. The Federal Reserve pause is only expected to happen, according to Stifel, if gas prices drop, inflation backs down, and GDP growth diminishes.