10 Best Free Nintendo Switch Games You Can Download Right Now

Everyone loves a freebie. It doesn't matter whether it's free food or an added bonus you weren't expecting, getting something without paying for it is always a nice surprise. The same is true of video games as well. Of course, consoles like the Nintendo Switch aren't exactly known for their free-to-play games. These types of titles have traditionally been more widespread on mobile devices and PC rather than home systems, but that is now starting to change.

The Nintendo Switch may well be home to impressive premium experiences such as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" but it also has a growing collection of free games that players can download right now without having to spend a single penny. Some of them are games that are also available on other platforms, while a few are first-party exclusives that you can't play anywhere else.

Whatever the case, these 10 free Nintendo Switch games are almost certainly worth checking out for every owner of the hybrid console.