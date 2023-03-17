What To Do If Your Android Phone's Microphone Isn't Working

Have you ever tried to call someone or shoot a video when you realized your Android phone wasn't recording audio well? Although it's normal for a phone's components to glitch occasionally, unclear audio on voice calls, recordings, or videos could happen for a few different reasons.

Perhaps the microphone is damaged from mishandling the phone, or a third-party app is messing with it. It might not be an issue with the microphone but with the protective case covering the vents. Dust accumulation also hampers and stops the sound from reaching the mic's sensor.

Although determining the root cause of a malfunctioning microphone can be arduous, a few things can help you. First, you should perform a small test to confirm that the mic is not working or it's an app throwing tantrums. Open the voice recorder on your Android phone and try recording yourself. If your voice sounds distorted, there's certainly an issue with the mic. However, if your voice sounds clear, it could be a problem with another app related to its microphone permission. Either way, we've covered the methods to fix both issues, so let's get started.