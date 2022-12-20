Why Your Android Phone Is Freezing And How To Fix It

At its annual developer's conference held in May 2022, Google announced that there were more than three billion active Android devices across the globe, including smartphones (via 9To5Google). That is a huge number! Manufacturers and customers have preferred the Android operating system for years. On one end of the spectrum, companies get to modify the open-source Android code into custom skins to make their smartphones feel different. On the other end, consumers who purchase Android smartphones can use the apps they want, download required files from third-party sources, and customize their smartphones how they like.

However, not all Android smartphones have the same hardware. While some feature top-of-the-line flagship chipsets like the Galaxy S22 series, others come with entry-level specifications. In the long run, devices with minimal hardware resources face problems. Do you have an old Android smartphone that doesn't work like it used to? Does your phone freeze while answering a call or opening an app? If yes, you're not alone. Sometimes, a glitch or bug in the software can even freeze flagship Android smartphones.

When your Android phone's screen freezes, it does not respond to touch inputs. Hence, it is hard to tackle the problem, especially when you don't know what to do. Thankfully, there are several ways to fix your frozen Android phone. Our first objective is to get the phone up and running in a responsive state, for which we'll reboot it.