Toyota LQ: The Cool EV Concept That Will Never Come To Market

It's funny when you think of Toyota's inhibitions in fully embracing the EV race when the automaker — and fellow Japanese auto giant Honda — were the first to introduce electrified, mass-market hybrid cars like the Prius and Insight. Furthermore, Toyota has talked about autonomous driving, artificial intelligence (AI), and electrification since 2017 with its Concept-i EV: a molten piece of automotive art equipped with fancy gullwing doors.

However, Concept-i evolved into the LQ Concept just in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It has a slender front end reminiscent of the all-new fifth-gen Prius, and it's one of those cool EV concepts that will never make it to commercial production.

This is despite having space-age features common to mainstream EVs and internal combustion cars. When it came out in 2019, Toyota claimed the LQ was a car that wishes to build an "emotional bond" with its driver and passengers, and it did it with Yui, an onboard AI assistant.