The Best YouTube Downloader Apps For PC And Mac

An app advertising a free version of its services can cause a sense of hesitation. Fortunately, Any Video Converter is legitimately free and useful. The app is loaded with multiple features in an easy-to-understand interface that is complemented by unique tools such as "VideoConverter, VideoCutter, VideoCropper, VideoMerger, AudioFilter, and VideoDownloader."

As the name suggests, the "converter" tool lets you convert any video to MP4, MOV, MKV, M2TS, MPEG, ASF, M4V, WMV, WEBM, OGV, or other formats. At the same time, the "cropper" can adjust the height and width of a video, essentially resizing it, so as to remove unwanted portions and highlight specific areas. Moreover, the "merger" tool lets you combine multiple videos into one, removing the need for additional editing tools. As for downloading from YouTube itself, simply paste the URL in the "downloader" and you're ready to go.

Any Video Converter is ideal for those looking to download, convert, and edit YouTube content without the fear of ads or malware. If you want even more features, you could sign up for their paid "Ultimate" and "Pro" versions which retail for $39.95 and $49.95, respectively. These come with bonuses such as 30x faster conversion speeds, 4K UHD video conversion, and the ability to burn videos directly to DVD. But once again, if you're solely after a YouTube downloader, the free version is sufficient.