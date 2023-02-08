How To Watch YouTube Videos That Say 'Not Available In Your Country'

If you use YouTube frequently, you've likely received the very annoying notification that a video you want to watch is unavailable in your country/region. There are a few reasons why this might happen. First, it's important to note that YouTube videos aren't all user-generated — the platform also hosts licensed content that can only be legally made available to specific countries. Content covered by licensing rights could include movies, TV shows, music videos, and even trailers.

Also, YouTube may geo-block specific content to comply with local laws (via Google). For example, residents of countries like China, North Korea, or Sudan are not allowed access to the platform because of stringent government regulations.

Depending on the kind of video and the circumstances surrounding its unavailability in your region, you might be completely unable to watch a video in your country, or you might have to pay to access a free video in other regions. Whatever the situation, the good news is you can bypass YouTube's geo-filter and watch videos that are not available in your country.