How To Change Your Netflix Region

Content providers such as Netflix often have regional restrictions, and the best way to bypass these limitations is by using a virtual private network, or VPN, which can trick service providers into thinking you're accessing their platforms from another region. One of the primary reasons to use a VPN is to be able to watch Netflix from other countries. In the past, Netflix blocked the IPs of users using a VPN to browse content from another country. But, as expected, Netflix's fight against VPNs was doomed to fail — and it couldn't catch up to the blows by VPN users despite help from other large technology companies such as PayPal.

Netflix now allows you to browse the site using a VPN but warns that you may only see the content available globally and not from a specific location. This is because only certain VPN services can actually work seamlessly with Netflix. Comparitech tested 59 different VPN services to test full Netflix support in 30 regions and notes that the top five VPNs for streaming are:

Once you have the VPN set up on your Android device, iPhone, or iPad, you can start by simply opening the VPN app and choosing the location where you want to be seen. You will now be able to browse Netflix content from the country you have chosen.