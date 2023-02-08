The Biggest Features We Need In A Meta Quest 3

When it launched, Meta Quest 2 was a game-changer in the virtual reality space. Launched back in late 2020 as the Oculus Quest 2, it was the most capable standalone VR headset to date and convinced millions (via Francisco Jeronimo) to finally make the jump from meatspace into a world of Beat Saber combos and metaverse communities. With a friendly price point, coupled with the fact that you don't need a beefy gaming PC to use it, the Quest 2 quickly became a hit.

Well, we're now going on three years since the Quest 2 first launched. A lot has changed in that time, starting with the name of the product. The company formerly known as Facebook is now dubbed Meta and is mostly focused on virtual reality and augmented reality. As a result, the Oculus Quest 2 became the Meta Quest 2. That corporate pivot also changed the landscape of the VR market, with more companies now racing to beat Mark Zuckerberg for domination of a new digital frontier.

Since becoming Meta, the trajectory of the company has been a cavalcade of weird decisions, but its saving grace might just be the follow-up to the Quest 2. We've received confirmation that Meta plans to release a new consumer-grade headset in 2023. That device will most likely be the Quest 3, and it's an opportunity for Meta to retake the VR space amid hot competition from the likes of Sony and HTC.

There is, to understate the issue, plenty of room for improvement with the Meta Quest 3. From hardware to software and ergonomics to processing power, here are the biggest features and changes we need to see in the Meta Quest 3.