How To Get Meta Air Link/VR Working With Windows 11

While a new operating system comes with benefits like a wider array of features, greater security, and improved efficiency, there can also be some drawbacks. Windows 11 launched as a free upgrade from Windows 10 in late 2021 but brought a whole host of problems with it. Among other issues, it has some heavy hardware demands, requires a Windows account to log in, choosing your default programs is unnecessarily complex, and to top it all off, the menus aren't even as good as the ones on Windows 10. Despite PCs having far better backward compatibility than consoles, there are still issues there, too. Games designed to run on an older operating system may not work as well with a newer one. To combat this problem, Microsoft does have a compatibility mode option for games and other applications, though this doesn't always work.

Then there's VR gaming, which has a huge array of issues with Windows 11. If you're a Meta Quest user who likes to take advantage of the wireless headset's PC VR functionality — and you've recently made the upgrade — you may have noticed some major issues. Your computer may have the specs to run VR games flawlessly in Windows 10, but now your virtual experience is a mess of lag and connectivity issues. The problems VR, and Meta's VR software, in particular, has with Windows 11 have been known for months now — but neither Microsoft nor Oculus have released a solid fix. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to solve the problem and once again be free to escape this nightmare we inhabit. None of the solutions are particularly complex, though some are pretty tedious. Gaming laptop users may also have some extra steps to complete.