5 Of The Best Nintendo Switch Games You Can Play Offline

Looking for something a little more relaxing? We can't think of many offline games for the Nintendo Switch more fitting than indie darling "Stardew Valley." This farming simulator originally launched on PC but made its way to Nintendo Switch and other platforms after achieving great success. "Stardew Valley" doesn't have the rich 3D graphics boasted by similar titles such as "Story of Seasons," but the 2D sprite fest has an inviting and warm charm of its own. And it's this approach that allowed the developers to create a world that you can manipulate with much more variety.

Farming sim buffs will immediately feel at home with its familiar tropes: you're tasked with building up a long-lost relative's farm that they've let fall by the wayside for one reason or another. You'll get a little help at first, but it's your job to toil the land through various seasons and restore it to former glory, enough so that you can live almost exclusively off of your homesteading. It's up to you whether your crops flourish or wither as you learn how to prepare for the seasons ahead.

But "Stardew Valley" goes leagues beyond the norm. You can build meaningful relationships with the dozens of characters in the game — you can gift them on birthdays, interact at regular events, and wed anyone you want — and there are even some supernatural influences to discover as you explore the town's mysterious underpinnings.