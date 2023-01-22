The 15 Best Nintendo Switch RPGs

If you want the most bang for your buck, you can't go wrong with an RPG. Games in this genre are generally some of the longest in the video game industry, lasting tens if not hundreds of hours. Once you start an RPG, expect to sink the better part of a year into it, but this length can be a double-edged sword. Unless you play the game on the go, that is.

RPGs are available on virtually every console on the market, including the Nintendo Switch. While other platforms provide better graphics, the Switch has a leg up on the competition due to its handheld nature. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are monolithic graphical powerhouses, but they aren't exactly playable on airplanes. Same goes for gaming PCs — unless you buy a Steam Deck or laptop, that is. Plus, the Switch is home to several RPGs that aren't available on any other platform.

Whether you are chilling on the couch or sitting through a 15-hour flight, here are some of the best RPGs you can play on the Nintendo Switch.