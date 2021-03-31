The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Series X and PS5 next-gen upgrade dated and detailed

Like many other live service and ongoing games, it seems The Elder Scrolls Online is getting a next-gen upgrade all its own. Bethesda is calling this next-gen version of the game The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Advanced, seemingly in an attempt to express just how dramatic the upgrade will be. If you’ve had issues running ESO on a console in the past, then you might want to give Console Advanced a shot when it lands in June.

Bethesda says that ESO: Console Advanced will be launching for both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 on June 8th, which means it’ll be arriving alongside the new Blackwood chapter and Update 30. The update will bring the game to 60 frames per second when you run it in performance mode on both consoles, which is a big jump up from the 30 fps the game was limited to on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Bethesda also says that draw distance has been doubled in ESO: Console Advanced, so expect some more scenic vistas and Bob Ross-like backgrounds as you explore Tamriel. We can also expect to see high resolution textures and improved anti-aliasing that will improve the jagged edges you’d typically see on grass, plants, and buildings.

Add to that improved shadows, boosted reflections, improvements to circular depth of field (which Bethesda says should be particularly noticeable when talking to NPCs), and better lighting through boosted ambient occlusion and screen space global illumination, and it sounds like we’ve got quite the update on our hands.

Of course, arguably the biggest update that we’ll see in the next-gen version of ESO is improved loading times, which tend to drag on in Fallout and Elder Scrolls games. Bethesda says it will share more about ESO: Console Advanced in the future – including giving us a look at the differences between Performance and Fidelity modes – but while we wait for those details to come down the pipeline, check out the video previewing some of these changes above.