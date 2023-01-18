How To Access Your Apple Music Account On Your Tesla

American EV pioneer Tesla finally rolled out its holiday software update in December 2022, bringing a bevy of cool features to new and existing Tesla EVs. The biggest news is the availability of a native Apple Music app, a much-awaited feature among Apple fans who drive a Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X, or Model Y.

Not too long ago, you'd need to hack your Tesla to access Apple CarPlay or Apple Music. But in November 2022, keen-eyed observers noticed something quirky about the Tesla vehicles on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum – they were running Apple Music.

Tesla confirmed the rumors by December and started rolling out Tesla Holiday Update 2022.44.25 a few days before Christmas (per Mac Rumors). It came packing neat features like Steam support, a pet cam, a performance-oriented Track Mode add-on, and Apple Music support. After downloading the update, here are the easy steps to access Apple Music on your Tesla.