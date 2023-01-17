Rules To Follow When Driving A McLaren

Very few brands can claim to have had as much impact on the auto industry with their first production road car as McLaren did with the F1. Launched in 1992, the F1 is widely considered to be the first ever hypercar, and it was crowned the world's fastest shortly after it launched. With its 6.1-liter BMW V12 engine and cutting-edge carbon fiber chassis, the F1 set the blueprint for what the highest echelon of performance cars should look like, and it's only recently with the rise of electrification that the template has begun to change again.

While McLaren's original road car was nothing short of revolutionary, it would take until 2010 for McLaren Automotive in its current form to be created. The freshly-awoken brand launched the MP4-12C, then set about fleshing out its lineup to include everything from million-dollar hypercars to Lamborghini Huracan-rivaling "entry-level" machines. It may still be a young brand by automakers' standards, at least in its current form, but McLaren has quickly built up a worldwide base of dedicated owners. Here's a quick rundown of some good rules of thumb for anyone looking to join this exclusive club.