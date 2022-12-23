The 10 Best MacBook Pro Alternatives
Apple's MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops out there. With the major refresh it received in 2021, the MacBook Pro became an even more lucrative offering. Apple added and brought back a lot of features that consumers were asking for and fixed a lot that was wrong with its last iteration.
The MacBook Pro is now a nearly complete offering when it comes to buying a workhorse laptop that can do a great job at pretty much any kind of workload on the go. It's got one of the best displays on the market, even with the notch on it, and the Apple Silicon-powered hardware makes for one of the most performance-per-watt portable machines you can get.
The competition is holding up well, though! If you want a MacBook Pro alternative that runs Windows, you're in luck, because there are quite a few capable machines that will get the job done. Here are the 10 best MacBook Pro alternatives you can buy right now.
Dell XPS 17
The Dell XPS series has evolved to be one that goes head-on against Apple's MacBooks.The 2022 Dell XPS 17 is an excellent MacBook Pro alternative. On the design front, the XPS 17 actually fares even better than the MacBook Pro. You get a slim profile, with a design that is closer to the older MacBook Air aesthetic but evolved. The display is a gorgeous 1080p or 4K panel with minimal bezels, and all of that without a notch, despite having a webcam up top.
The 2022 version has also been updated with the latest hardware. You get the 12th generation Intel Core i7 or i9 CPU, and up to NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU. Storage and RAM configurations go up to 8TB and 64GB respectively, and it also comes with four Thunderbolt 4 ports. All in all, you get a ton of performance, and the XPS 17 goes up against the bigger 16-inch MacBook Pro.
The XPS 17 2022 has received a ton of praise across the board. XDA Developers said the laptop "is an absolute delight, whether you're watching a movie or making one," and we agree. The XPS 17 is a well-balanced machine if you're looking for a MacBook Pro alternative that runs Windows.
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16
Asus makes some ridiculously good laptops, and its ROG Zephyrus Duo is right up there with the best. The Duo in the name is because the laptop has two screens, with the second one being positioned right above the keyboard. It feels like a natural evolution of the MacBook Pro's Touch Bar, with the second screen becoming actually useful screen real estate instead of just a replacement for physical keys.
This is a gaming laptop belonging to the Zephyrus series. You get top-of-the-line internals, with up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and up to NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Display options on this laptop are interesting, and it is one of the few MacBook Pro alternatives that come with mini LED display options. You can pick between a great IPS-level panel that can do dual modes — 120Hz at 3840 x 2400 and 240Hz at 1920 x 1200, or a mini LED display that runs at 2560 x 1600 at 165Hz. This laptop manages to check all the boxes when it comes to having a machine that can rival the MacBook Pro.
Our Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 review notes that the laptop is a specimen of fine PC engineering and, while a little pricey, it delivers a whole lot of performance. It's not as subtle as a MacBook Pro, but it's one for those looking for a swankier alternative.
Razer Blade 17
Razer is a brand that is often hailed as the equivalent of Apple when it comes to the Windows side of things. It makes some great peripherals and laptops with a design language that feels like Apple's take on gaming products. While the aesthetics are great, the design and performance of Razer's machines are also noteworthy, and the Razer Blade 17 is a perfect candidate to be a MacBook Pro alternative.
The Razer Blade 17 was already a great machine, but with the 2022 refresh, it's now even better. The Blaze 17 gets up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and up to NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti. The 17-inch screen comes with a ton of options as well, ranging from a 360Hz Full HD option, two QHD options running at 165Hz and 240Hz, and a 4K 144Hz option. Performance is stellar, and the new refresh also brings in a more powerful 280W power adapter which is portable thanks to its use of GaN technology.
If you're someone looking for a MacBook Pro alternative that carries some of that understated, classy design, the Razer Blade 17 is for you. T3 gave the Razer Blade 17 a five-star review, calling it a "hugely impressive and powerful laptop," and that is an apt way to sum it up for those looking for a MacBook Pro alternative.
HP ZBook Studio G9
HP is one of the most reliable laptop makers, and its high-end offerings are particularly great. The HP ZBook Studio G9 is a slightly more serious offering than most on this list, with HP calling it a "mobile workstation." It definitely brings the hardware power required to deserve that title.
The HP ZBook Studio G9 comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and a choice between NVIDIA RTX A5500 or RTX 3080 Ti GPU. HP has positioned this laptop more toward data processing and other processing-heavy use cases, and it even claims that the laptop is VR Ready for folks wanting to develop professional graphics and industrial design. It comes with a muted design, while you also get some great design choices, including options between LCD and OLED screens and even one with a privacy filter that renders the screen unreadable at an angle.
CreativeBloq's review of the HP ZBook Studio G9 points out that this laptop pulls its weight in comparison to the MacBook Pro 16-inch, and we agree. While it is one of the more muted options on this list, it is a great MacBook Pro alternative for folks looking for something that blends into a professional setting with ease.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Lenovo's ThinkPads have always been at the top of the Windows laptop recommendation lists for users that want no-nonsense workstations that get the job done reliably. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops Lenovo currently makes, packing in a ton of performance in an impressive form factor.
We've seen Lenovo release annual iterations of this laptop, and the latest Gen 11 is now here, right ahead of CES 2023. It brings in the latest 13th Gen Intel Core chips and up to 64GB of RAM options. There's a bit of compromise on the GPU front, with no dedicated GPU options available. However, for folks looking for MacBook Pro alternatives for primarily CPU-intensive work, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon should do just fine. You also get a 14-inch screen with options between WUXGA, 2.2K, and 2.8K resolutions.
The new Gen 11 ThinkPad X1 is yet to go on sale, but the Gen 10 version has had us all raving over it. ZDNet called the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon "stunning" and one of the best business laptops out there, and if that's what you're looking for in a MacBook Pro alternative, this one's for you.
LG Gram 16
The LG Gram series debuted as an excellent alternative to the MacBook Air, but over the years, it has come to offer some excellent MacBook Pro alternatives. LG doesn't make too many laptops, but the LG Gram 16 is a worthy choice if you're looking for an alternative that has a smaller footprint.
The LG Gram 16 is the lightest 16-inch laptop you can buy, but it comes with great build quality. You get up to Intel 12th Gen Core CPUs but no dedicated GPU onboard by default, but the 2022 refresh provides the option to add AN NVIDIA RTX 2050 and you also have a 16-inch display running at 2,560 x 1,600. Configuration options aren't plenty, but the LG Gram 16 is an excellent MacBook Pro alternative if you're looking for a mix of performance and portability.
In its review of the LG Gram 16, TechRadar deemed the device a great choice for those looking for a light laptop with a large screen and outstanding battery life. We recommend this one for the same reasons, making it a great choice for users who love both MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.
Dell Precision 5570
Dell makes so many great high-end machines that it is no surprise that it had more than one model competing for the title of best MacBook alternative. The Dell Precision 5570 is the XPS 17's cousin but in a smaller form factor. This 15-inch machine packs all of Dell's goodness in a chassis that lands between the two MacBook Pro sizes, but looks a tad better.
The Dell Precision 5570 belongs to Dell's mobile workstation portfolio, and it comes with the hardware chops to get work done on the go. You get a 16:10 aspect ratio screen, with options between 1,920 x 1,080 and 3,840 x 2,400 resolutions. The 5570 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core chips. On the GPU side of things, you can either skip the dedicated GPU or pick between the NVIDIA RTX A1000 and A2000.
RTINGS.com called the Dell Precision 5570 "an excellent mobile workstation" with hardware that is "powerful enough to handle demanding workloads like video editing and 3D modeling." The 5570 is a great MacBook Pro alternative that will handle creative workloads with ease, all while looking gorgeous.
Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED
Asus gets a second entry on this list, and this one's from its ProArt range, which caters to creatives. The Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED is a MacBook Pro alternative that is built with creative workloads in mind, and it goes a step beyond catering to creatives. You get a hardware dial backed by a which is quite practical for photo and video editing workloads.
On the hardware side, you get an Intel Xeon processor and NVIDIA RTX A5000 GPU, which means the performance on offer is even higher than your average laptop. Asus has gone all out with this laptop, and the hardware on offer also includes a 16-inch OLED HDR display, running at 3,840 x 2,400. The MacBook Pro is good for creative workloads, but if your workflow includes using Windows apps, the Studiobook Pro 16 OLED makes for an excellent MacBook Pro alternative.
In its five-star review, CreativeBloq called the Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED the ultimate portable workstation for creatives, especially if you've already considered and passed up on the MacBook Pro. This machine will handle most workloads with ease, on the go, and makes for a brilliant MacBook Pro alternative for Windows users.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Of course, with Apple's MacBook Pro as the benchmark, you would have to look for the official flagship laptop on the Windows side of things. That's Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, and it does a good job of being the official MacBook Pro alternative from the maker of Windows. You get a nice design that retains the Surface persona while making this feel like both, a laptop and a Surface tablet.
Currently, the configurations on offer include 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, and a choice between NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti and RTX A2000 GPUs. You also get a 14.4-inch display running at 2,400 x 1,600, at 120Hz, with multi-touch support and Surface Pen support.
Our Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio review called it the most versatile professional notebook computer we've used, making Windows 11 feel like a true evolutionary PC experience. It's a fantastic choice if you want a MacBook Pro alternative that comes with a first-party software experience that is as good as Apple's own.
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X
Lenovo's ThinkPad series has some excellent laptops, but the Slim series is not one to be ignored. The company's second entrant on this list is the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X, which is an excellent Windows laptop that delivers quite a punch in a small size.
The Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X is powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPUs. Being a thin-and-light laptop, you don't get too many dedicated GPU options, but there's an NVIDIA RTX 3050 on offer. It's powerful enough to drive the 14.5-inch 3K resolution display, which runs at 3,072 x 1,920 at 120Hz. You may not get a great gaming experience, but you'll get enough horsepower for productivity on the go, making this a great MacBook Pro 14-inch alternative.
Windows Central called the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X a well-rounded laptop, especially for those looking for a portable laptop. It's a great MacBook Pro alternative that costs significantly less than the MacBook Pro's starting price, making it a no-brainer for anyone looking for performance on a tighter budget.