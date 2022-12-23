The 10 Best MacBook Pro Alternatives

Apple's MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops out there. With the major refresh it received in 2021, the MacBook Pro became an even more lucrative offering. Apple added and brought back a lot of features that consumers were asking for and fixed a lot that was wrong with its last iteration.

The MacBook Pro is now a nearly complete offering when it comes to buying a workhorse laptop that can do a great job at pretty much any kind of workload on the go. It's got one of the best displays on the market, even with the notch on it, and the Apple Silicon-powered hardware makes for one of the most performance-per-watt portable machines you can get.

The competition is holding up well, though! If you want a MacBook Pro alternative that runs Windows, you're in luck, because there are quite a few capable machines that will get the job done. Here are the 10 best MacBook Pro alternatives you can buy right now.