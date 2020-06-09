Dell XPS 17 launches as XPS 15 gets fresh silicon

Last month, Dell launched the new XPS 15 as it announced the XPS 17 for 2020. At the time, Dell didn’t have a proper release date for the XPS 17, saying that it would merely launch sometime this summer with a starting price of $1,499. Fast forward to today and Dell is ready to launch the XPS 17, and it even has a surprise for those who were planning to pick one up: A release day price drop.

Instead of starting at $1,499, Dell has announced that the XPS 17 will start at $1,399. It’s also launching today in North America and “participating European and Asian countries” throughout the rest of the week. Of course, how much you pay depends on what kind of hardware you outfit the laptop with, and there are quite a few options when it comes to the XPS 17.

For instance, your CPU options include a Core i5-10300H, i7-10750H, i7-10875H, and finally, a Core i9-10885H. Models featuring a Core-19 apparently aren’t available today but will be at some point post-launch. Similarly, RAM options range from 8GB up to 64GB, while your GPU choices include Intel UHD graphics, an NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti, or an RTX 2060 Max-Q.

So, if you want to keep it at that base price of $1,399, you’re looking at a Core i5-10300H, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 17-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) Infinity Edge display (more powerful models come with a 3840 x 2400 touch display instead). That isn’t too bad, though folks who are looking to use this as their daily workhorse might want to jump to a higher tier model to get a more powerful GPU and more RAM.

In addition to launching the XPS 17 today, Dell also revealed that it’s updating the XPS 15 with Core i9 processors, specifically the i9-10885H that’s destined for the XPS 17 as well. Core i9 XPS 15 models will be available in North America, Europe, and Asia beginning on June 15th with a starting price of $2,399, while the XPS 17 is available from Dell’s website beginning today.