ASUS ProArt Studiobook PRO 16 OLED leads creative pack with hardware dial

ASUS revealed a collection of new laptops this week with creators in mind. Designers and illustrators that’ve used ASUS ScreenPad in any laptop over the past few years will find the expanded space and features appearing appealing with the latest release. Then there’s the ASUS Dial, a real physical dial control that’ll appear first in the high-end ASUS ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (and yes, the word “pro” is in that device’s title twice).

ASUS ProArt Studiobook PRO 16 OLED

The ASUS ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED includes the new ASUS Dial. ASUS suggests that with the Dial, a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display with up to Intel Xeon processor and NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphics, the ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED is “simply the best creator laptop we’ve ever made.” This machine has a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR display (3840 x 2400 pixel resolution) with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 550 nits peak brightness.

This laptop has a 3-button touchpad as well as touchpad stylus support. It does NOT have a touchscreen. This model will be made available for purchase in North America starting in the fourth quarter of the year for a price of approximately $2500 USD (model W5600/W7600).

Refresh release and prices for ZenBook, Studiobook, Vivobook Pro

The Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (model UM535) will be made available starting in the fourth quarter of 2021 for approximately $1470 USD. ASUS Studiobook 16 OLED H5600 and H7600 models will be available in Q4 for approximately $2000 USD. There’ll be a new set of Vivobook Pro models available in the very near future – all in Q4, save the 14X which is ready for Q4 in Canada only, and the K3400 model Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, which will be available “soon” in North America.

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) will be made available for a starting price at around $1400 USD. The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) will be available for around $1200 USD, and the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500/M3500) will be available for around $920 USD. The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (K3400) will be released for around $750 USD.