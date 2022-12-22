What To Do If Your Android Phone Won't Charge

After realizing your Android phone is not charging, you should check the power outlet first. Plug something else into the power outlet and see if it receives power. It could be a power bank, a Bluetooth speaker, or another Android phone. If the device doesn't receive power, the power outlet is at fault. You should plug your Android phone into a different socket in such a case (via Google).

The next thing to check is your power cable. In the long run, your power cable might stop working due to general wear and tear. Unplug the cable from both ends and carefully look for any sign of physical damage on the outer covering. If you spot a rip, cut, or bend, the power cable is why your Android phone won't charge. To be sure, try charging another phone with the cable before you go out and get a new one.

Another device that plays an integral role in charging a smartphone is the wall adapter. Inspect your adapter for any cracks or dents, and try using it with other charging cables to see if it works properly. If the adapter is not working with other devices as well, you can double-check that it's the problem by charging your Android phone with another charger. If the outlet, charging cable, and adapter are intact and functioning properly, try other fixes.