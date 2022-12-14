Why One Of Samsung's Best Phones Was Banned In America

We've heard of video games and films being restricted in certain regions due to controversial content that doesn't align with certain countries' values, but rarely does a piece of technology get a full-blown ban hammer. The few prior instances it has happened were either temporary or due to reasons that are politically charged, such as when Huawei drew heat from the western telecoms industry and the American government for fear of Chinese spyware.

Then there's the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, a case unlike any other. This smartphone hit the market in August 2016 to much anticipation and rave reviews – many considered it the best smartphone at the time – but by month's end, it was swiftly and universally banned.

The original product never returned to store shelves after that initial shock, and it was months later that we'd see a somewhat less exciting replacement – but by then, the newest smartphones on deck had already supplanted it. How could such a beloved inanimate object be exiled so heavily?