Google's Year In Search For 2022 Puts Wordle In The Top Spot

We've still got a few weeks left in 2022, but Google already seems confident that the rankings for top searches of the year won't change much between now and the new year. For its 2022 Year In Search, Google revealed the top five search terms both globally and by region. The results may surprise you.

The world's population was most captivated by Wordle, a word puzzle game owned and operated by The New York Times. You have six tries to guess a five-letter word, almost like a lightning round of "Wheel of Fortune." The game is short and sweet, which is a winning recipe in a world with shortened attention spans and few ways to fill the short gaps in our increasingly busy lives. Its popularity has competing organizations experimenting with on-site games of their own.

India vs England was a late entrant on the list but jumped to the number two spot thanks to the global interest. It's not even in the FIFA World Cup tournament, yet it beat out Ukraine (3) and Queen Elizabeth (4). These two events probably rocked the world most significantly overall.