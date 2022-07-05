AI Is Calling The Shots At The 2022 FIFA World Cup

Technology is set to play a huge part in the outcome of this winter's FIFA World Cup. The tournament, which is being held in Qatar, will be the first to use AI technology to assist officials in making game-changing calls. FIFA says the new technology will mainly focus on helping officials correctly judge offside calls. A correct or incorrect offside call could mean the difference between a goal or major incident standing or not — drastically altering the outcome of a match.

Offside calls were the subject of controversy long before technology entered the game. During the 2002 World Cup, Spain was eliminated by South Korea after a number of controversial offside calls, along with other decisions, led to the hosts winning 5-3 on penalties. A non-off-side related controversy in 2010 led to England being eliminated by Germany. A Frank Lampard goal that would have leveled the game 2-2 was not counted, despite the ball clearly crossing the line. These incidents convinced global footballing authorities to look at ways in which technology could help make decisions clearer and take pressure off officials.

Before the controversies stacked up, major footballing bodies like FIFA had resisted implementing technology. They had instead insisted on the referee's word being final and harshly punished any criticism of an official's decisions. This policy included a ban on replays of incidents within stadiums, because showing several thousand people how blatantly wrong a referee's call was right after it happened may not be the best thing for the referee's confidence or the fans' mood.

For reference, the offside rule has many factors — but at its most basic level, it requires two defending players to be between the goal and the attacker receiving the ball when another attacker plays the ball to them.