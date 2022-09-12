The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral

Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.

Wpa Pool/Getty Images

The Queen was known to be driven around in a fleet of Range Rovers and was quite fond of her bespoke pair of Bentley limousines. A German vehicle is not the first hearse most people would think of. Members of the Royal Family who passed away in previous years were carried to their final resting places by modified Jaguars and Land Rovers. Prince Philip, Elizabeth II's late husband, was famously quoted as saying "Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor."

But the Mercedes E-Class carrying the Queen is no ordinary station wagon converted to carry a casket. It's more local than the Mercedes badge on the grille suggests.