The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
The Queen was known to be driven around in a fleet of Range Rovers and was quite fond of her bespoke pair of Bentley limousines. A German vehicle is not the first hearse most people would think of. Members of the Royal Family who passed away in previous years were carried to their final resting places by modified Jaguars and Land Rovers. Prince Philip, Elizabeth II's late husband, was famously quoted as saying "Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor."
But the Mercedes E-Class carrying the Queen is no ordinary station wagon converted to carry a casket. It's more local than the Mercedes badge on the grille suggests.
A Scottish Mercedes
The hearse carrying the Queen was custom built by Binz International, and supplied to William Purve Funeral Directors of Scotland, according to Fox News. The Edinburgh-based company has been outfitting hearses for decades, and was contracted by the Royal Family with the important task of supplying the Queen's transportation.
It's no secret the Queen loved Scotland, and it's only fitting that an Edinburgh-built hearse would accompany her during her final ride through the Scottish countryside. Most William Purve hearses are painted silver, but the Queen's is decked out in a somber black. It's a muted livery for the solemnity of the occasion.
The Mercedes hearse carried the Queen through Scotland to St. Giles Cathedral, where after a period of laying in rest for people to pay their final respects, it will be flown to London for a large procession later this week (via Reuters). That will see the coffin borne on a gun carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, it was announced, a fitting tribute to both the Queen and her long-reigning legacy.