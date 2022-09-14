This Livestream Shows Queen Elizabeth II Lying In State

The queen's reign was not only the longest in British history but also the most visible — and technology is partially responsible for that. Her coronation ceremony, which took place in 1953, was the first to be fully televised. Her father George VI's coronation received some limited coverage in 1936. However, the broadcast was limited to the procession itself and did not include the ceremony inside Westminster Abbey.

Televisions were also far rarer in the 1930s. Elizabeth II's coronation is seen as a major landmark in both world and television history. Many of her subjects who would have had no chance of witnessing similar ceremonies in the past rushed out and bought a TV so they could witness the Imperial State Crown being officially placed on their ruler's head. Those who couldn't afford their own televisions crowded into their more affluent neighbors' houses so they too could see the ceremony firsthand (via BBC).

And now, at the end of the queen's reign, another technological advancement allows people around the world to be involved in some way. The funeral process involves the queen's body lying in state for several days, so members of the public can file past and pay their respects by bowing their heads at the royal coffin. Small military formalities also happen as the soldiers guarding the queen's body are periodically relieved by a new set of guards. The lines outside of Westminster Hall are staggeringly long. The official queue tracker has reported lines stretching back over 2.5 miles and the BBC says the maximum potential length of the line is capped at 10 miles. Some people slept on the street overnight to guarantee they would get a chance to see the queen's coffin lying in state.