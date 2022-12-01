Elon Musk Says Twitter's Potential Removal From iOS App Store Was 'Misunderstanding'

After Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, a few brands suspended their advertisement on Twitter. It was later reported that Elon Musk personally reached out to the CEOs of the companies that paused their ads on Twitter. At the moment, Twitter's debt is about $13 billion, while the advertising revenue was about $5 billion per year before Elon Musk acquired Twitter. Even with the Twitter Blue monthly subscription, the platform still needs ad revenue to turn around and make a profit, but losing half of its top advertisers doesn't help the situation.

Apple was the next big brand that reportedly suspended its ads on Twitter, according to Elon Musk. Twitter's new CEO also alleged that Apple "threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store" — and if that happens, Musk said that he would develop a smartphone to compete with the iPhone. Interestingly, Elon Musk thinks that iPhone is yesterday's technology and Neuralink is the future. In fact, Musk expects Neuralink to be approved by FDA for human trial over the next six months. Be that as it may, a conflict could be brewing between the world's richest man and the world's richest company — or maybe not.