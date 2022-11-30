Elon Musk Says First Human Neuralink Trial Could Be Six Months Away

Elon Musk has issued a new prediction as to when one of his Neuralink chips will first be implanted in a human brain. Neuralink is one of Musk's more ambitious projects. It essentially involves putting chips into human brains to make interfacing with things like computers faster and easier. The project has several goals, which the world's richest man has repeatedly outlined.

Perhaps the most outlandish is Musk's insistence that Neuralink is the only way people will be able to compete with the super intelligent AIs he says humanity will one day develop. A more realistic goal involves improving severely disabled people's quality of life. As Neuralink is primarily an interfacing device, it could help quadriplegic people communicate and interact with devices they could not otherwise use. Musk has gone so far as to claim that a fully paralyzed person with a Neuralink implant could use a smartphone faster and more effectively than an able bodied person.

While brain surgery is currently a major medical procedure, Musk envisions Neuralink implantation as something that will eventually take place in a doctor's office and take around an hour — with the patient going home afterwards. Robots will also be responsible for inserting the implants, and one of the bots was shown probing threads into a dummy's brain during Neuralink's 2022 "Show and Tell" event. The event also included a few other revelations, including the fact Neuralink would be easily upgradable. Musk says the upgradability is very necessary, likening the implant in its current state to the first generation of iPhones and quipping that "you wouldn't want a first generation iPhone implanted in your head." But the big news of the evening was undoubtedly Musk's latest estimate of when a Neuralink chip might finally be put in a human brain.