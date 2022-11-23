Qualcomm Covertly Drops The Snapdragon 782G

Qualcomm has quietly added a new SoC to its roster of upper mid-range chips, but it doesn't appear to be much of a generation-over-generation upgrade. Say hello to the Snapdragon 782G SoC — which apparently succeeds the Snapdragon 778G SoC fitted inside phones from likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and Vivo, while the Nothing Phone (1) got the Plus version of this same chip. In fact, the Snapdragon 782G and Snapdragon 778G are so similar that they share the same family part number, SM-7325.

The only key difference that can be gleaned from the official parameters sheet is that the Snapdragon 782G's custom Kryo core is clocked at 2.7 GHz, while the Snapdragon 778G's Kryo 670 core buzzed at a peak frequency of 2.4GHz. Qualcomm also claims that the GPU onboard its latest silicon package is 10% faster than the Adreno 642L served with the Snapdragon 778G. It is also interesting to see that Qualcomm has started rebranding its Series 700 processors, and they now go with the "Snapdragon 7 Gen 1" scheme, but has made an exception for the Snapdragon 782G.

As for the processor itself, Qualcomm's latest is an octa-core offering based on the 6nm fabrication process. It supports up to 16GB of DDR5 memory, full-HD+ screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ tech, which promises up to 50% battery juice with just 15 minutes of charging.