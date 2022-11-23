Qualcomm Covertly Drops The Snapdragon 782G
Qualcomm has quietly added a new SoC to its roster of upper mid-range chips, but it doesn't appear to be much of a generation-over-generation upgrade. Say hello to the Snapdragon 782G SoC — which apparently succeeds the Snapdragon 778G SoC fitted inside phones from likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and Vivo, while the Nothing Phone (1) got the Plus version of this same chip. In fact, the Snapdragon 782G and Snapdragon 778G are so similar that they share the same family part number, SM-7325.
The only key difference that can be gleaned from the official parameters sheet is that the Snapdragon 782G's custom Kryo core is clocked at 2.7 GHz, while the Snapdragon 778G's Kryo 670 core buzzed at a peak frequency of 2.4GHz. Qualcomm also claims that the GPU onboard its latest silicon package is 10% faster than the Adreno 642L served with the Snapdragon 778G. It is also interesting to see that Qualcomm has started rebranding its Series 700 processors, and they now go with the "Snapdragon 7 Gen 1" scheme, but has made an exception for the Snapdragon 782G.
As for the processor itself, Qualcomm's latest is an octa-core offering based on the 6nm fabrication process. It supports up to 16GB of DDR5 memory, full-HD+ screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ tech, which promises up to 50% battery juice with just 15 minutes of charging.
An upgrade, only in the name
The triple 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra Image Processor, bundled with the Snapdragon 782G, offers support for up to 200-megapixel photography, simultaneous capture from all three cameras, and up to 10-bit color depth capture for videos. For fans of artistic videos, phones powered by Qualcomm's latest chip support 4K HDR video capture with portrait mode effects — complete with the usual goodies like Zero Shutter Lag (ZSL) and Multi Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR).
For mobile gaming fans, a select bunch of in-house Snapdragon Elite Gaming tricks — such as variable rate shading and Game Quick Touch for enhancing the response times — will also be a part of the parcel. Bluetooth v5.2 handles wireless accessory pairing, complete with Bluetooth LE (Low-Energy) compatibility and LE Audio benefits. The proprietary aptX tech and Snapdragon Sound engineering allow users to enjoy wireless music at up to 24-bit 96kHz with a signal latency of fewer than 90 milliseconds.
Qualcomm also touts Hi-Fi Audio credentials promising up to 32-bit audio at a peak frequency bandwidth of 384 kHz. Then there are a few AI-based tricks such as background audio blur, automatic sound adjustment, and smooth camera zooming. The Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 and Snapdragon X53 5G modems have been carried over from the predecessor, offering mmWave 5G support and the ability to latch on to 6GHz Wi-Fi waves. Qualcomm hasn't said which brands have snagged its new SoC, but it won't be long before the first phones powered by Snapdragon 782G arrive.