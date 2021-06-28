Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G mobile platform debuts

Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, which is a follow-up to its flagship Snapdragon 888. Qualcomm says its new 888 Plus 5G flagship provides high-end intelligent entertainment along with AI-enhanced gameplay, streaming, photography, and more. The platform has all Snapdragon Elite Gaming features.

Devices using the new platform support color-rich HDR graphics and mobile-first desktop-level performance. The 888 Plus 5G platform has a faster Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU Prime core clock at up to 3.0 gigahertz and a sixth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine with up to 32 TOPS AI performance.

Qualcomm says that the AI performance represents more than a 20 percent improvement. The chipmaker promises that the flagship platform will deliver premium entertainment, connectivity, and game experiences. The new mobile platform is in the hands of OEMs already, and products are coming with it embedded inside.

The platform supports 5G and features a third-generation Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System and a FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System. That will allow devices using it to support global 5G and high-capacity Wi-Fi 6E. 888 Plus 5G also supports 8K encoding decode capabilities for highly detailed video capturing and viewing.

Integrated Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP technology allows for the simultaneous triple capture of 4K HDR videos or 28-megapixel photos. Parallel processing up to 2.7 gig pixels per second is supported. The tech is also aimed directly at mobile gamers, with Qualcomm Game Quick Touch technology reducing touch latency by up to 20 percent. The platform also has updated drivers for the latest graphics and performance updates in real-time and natural language processing to support voice commands.