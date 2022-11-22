Musk Pitches One-Click Payments On Twitter, Including Crypto

In the past, Musk has talked about creating "an everything app." Often teased as the "X" app, financial transactions will be a crucial element of that hypothetical app. At this point, it increasingly looks like Twitter is eventually going to evolve into that app. According to details of a recent meeting addressed by Musk that were shared by The Verge, he proposed the idea that Twitter will "also make it easy to do crypto."

Musk further added that users should be able to send money to each other "with one click." Now, Twitter doesn't allow peer-to-peer transactions, but it does allow a system called tipping. That latter lets followers send money – both regular currency and crypto tokens – to a content creator of their choice.

However, Musk's fascination with the cryptoverse is also well-known, in both good and bad ways. Details of his text messages that were unsealed as part of legal proceedings revealed that he entertained the idea of building a blockchain-based social media platform that allows Dogecoin payments.

In October this year, app reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong revealed that Twitter was working on a crypto wallet system that supports "crypto deposit and withdrawal." Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, recently emerged as an investor in Musk's Twitter with a stake worth $500 million. Even Musk recently teased on Twitter that users should be able to pay for a Twitter Blue subscription in Doge coins.