The Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals Of 2022
There's never a better time than Black Friday to add more security kits, robots, and hands-free laziness enablers to your home. Savings are always plentiful on these items, but especially now, you'll easily find opportunities to save 50% or more, even for some of the latest smart home tech. Now is the perfect chance to spruce up your home Wi-Fi, add some visual monitoring to your home with a security camera bundle, or snap up a smart thermometer system that will continue to pay dividends as you save even more money because of its energy-saving tactics.
We know it can be overwhelming to peruse all the deals out there. After all, practically every retailer and brand with a shopping cart is offering the steepest discounts you'll see all year. At SlashGear, it's our pleasure to scope out these deals so our readers can get through checkout quickly and score on the next big deal before time runs out. Below, find rare Black Friday smart home deals like $200 off Arlo's 3-pack security kit and $70 off a Nest Thermostat.
Save $200 on an Arlo spotlight security camera 3-pack bundle
Normally $600, this Arlo Pro 4 bundle gives you three battery-powered security cameras, each coming with its own rechargeable battery, plus a fourth one thrown in for good measure. You'll also get matching anti-theft mounts, a battery charging station, and a handy yard sign to let potential intruders know that you can see them. This meaty bundle already saved you $200 over buying each piece separately, and with this Black Friday sale knocking it down to $399.99, you're essentially getting everything half off.
Each camera is equipped with an integrated spotlight to illuminate dark areas at night. There's nothing unsightly or protruding to make it obvious, though with night vision mode and 2K video resolution, you won't need much light to key in on unwanted visitors. Designed for use both indoors and outside, Arlo Pro 4 cameras have weather-sealed components, wireless operation and 160-degree field of view, giving you flexibility to place them anywhere you need without hassle. Your purchase includes a free 30-day trial of Arlo Secure, which adds AI-assisted monitoring and automatic cloud recording. You can pay $3 per month, per camera thereafter if you decide to keep it.
$70 off a Nest Learning Thermostat
Whether for your home or as a literal home-warming gift for someone else, Google's Nest Learning Thermostat is a great score, especially now that it's marked down by $70. Now $179.99, this unit offers an intuitive interface that allows you to dial in the exact temperature that suits your needs, but it does so much more behind the scenes. In addition to app-enabled temperature adjustments that you can make from anywhere, this thermostat gets its namesake from its ability to learn your comings and goings, allowing it to adjust temperatures automatically.
During this icy winter season, for instance, it can make sure everything stays nice and toasty while you're home, and then maintain temperatures just enough so your water pipes don't freeze while you're at work or out running errands. If it happens to notice any extreme dips or spikes in temperature, it'll send an alert right to your smartphone. It's ENERGY STAR-certified and hooks directly into most modern HVAC systems with little hassle. Check out how Nest compares to one of its competing alternatives.
Get a full Ring Alarm Security Kit for $129.99
Ring offers one of the most intuitive, user-friendly security kits money can buy. Almost anyone can install it with a little patience and manual reading, and almost anyone can afford it with the $70 discounts being offered nearly anywhere you can buy one. The kit featured here offers the base station, a keypad, contact sensors, a motion detector, and a range extender, which should be enough to cover the main entry points of moderate-sized homes. Those with bigger estates might consider stepping up to the 8-piece with three additional contact sensors, which is seeing a significant $90 discount of its own.
With Ring, you'll get notifications on your smartphone whenever it detects potential intruders, plus a 104-decibel siren to alert you and thwart potential wrongdoers. And while the base station has dedicated buttons for calling the police, fire, or medical assistance (available with a Ring Protect subscription), you can use voice commands with Alexa to call on these services from anywhere within your home.
More great smart home deals
Need a smart lock? These convenient deadbolt replacements will secure your home just as well, all the while offering slick convenience features like automatic keyless entry and digital keys for guests. You can log the comings and goings of anyone in your family, circle of friends, or a cleaning crew, for instance, with each one having their own unique code that you can revoke or change at any time. Down to $123.99, Wyze's retrofit WLCKG1 model offers some of the best value we've seen for something with this feature set, and it bundles in a free video doorbell and doorbell chime, a $65 value on its own. You won't need to replace your existing deadbolt, either, so your existing keys continue to work in a pinch.
Wyze also has discounted two-packs for its smart light bulbs, giving you a full-color RGB bulb that shines brightly at up to 1,100 lumens for $19.98 at Amazon (normally $26.98). You can meander between cool and warm on the white tonal spectrum, but you can also dial in millions of color and luminance combinations through the Wyze app, which offers Alexa and Google Assistant voice functionality to set the mood without lifting a finger.