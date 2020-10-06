Arlo Pro 4 and Ultra 2 wire-free cameras expand DIY features

Today Arlo revealed a pair of new home security cameras that’ll allow their users greater access to home security with minimal wires. There’s an Arlo Pro 4, a camera that connects to Wi-fi making the DIY setup extremely simple with 2K HDR video and a 160-degree field of view. The Arlo Ultra 2 works with a new wire-free design, 4K HDR video, and a 180-degree field of view, and it comes in kits!

The Arlo Pro 4 comes alone, bringing “the highest video resolution and widest field of view in its class.” This video camera connects to wi-fi and is entirely wireless. The way it’s able to function is with a battery that’s able to charge and let run. The rechargeable, removable battery can last for up to six months on one charge, per Arlo.

This device works with two-way audio that reduces wind and noise. You’ll get a built-in smart siren that can be triggered remotely or automatically during an event. There’s an integrated spotlight, and connectivity with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and the IFTTT automation system.

The Arlo Ultra 2 is a very similar camera to the Pro 4, but costs around $100 more per unit. The Ultra 2 is also wire-free, meaning it has a rechargeable battery inside and it connects to data via wi-fi. This device has 180-degree viewing with HDR and 4K video.

The Ultra 2 has two-way audio that reduces wind and noise, an integrated spotlight, and a built-in smart siren. This device has color night vision and a weather-resistant design – so you can place it outside and not worry about rain, cold, heat, or sun. This device also connects with other smart home devices with Advanced SmartHub, and it works with IFTTT, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

The Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera will be available on its own for approximately $200 USD. The slightly higher-end Arlo Ultra 2 works with one-, two-, and four-camera kits starting at around $300 USD.