Amazon Announces 3-Day Cyber Monday Sale, Previews Deals
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With Black Friday sales already out in full swing, Amazon is getting ready to prolong the discounts through the Cyber Weekend. This year, lots of brands are participating, including well-known giants as well as small businesses. To make the sales even more enticing, Amazon is also serving up extra rewards and the option to pay over time instead of paying all at once. Here's everything we know about the upcoming deals.
Amazon detailed some of the things you can take advantage of in a blog post. For starters, between November 22 and 30, 2022, you can get a $100 Amazon gift card if you apply and get approved for an Amazon Store Card. You don't need an Amazon Prime membership for this, but it's certainly a perk because subscribers will get 5% cash back on eligible purchases. On the other hand, if you are approved for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card, you can get a $200 Amazon gift card as well as some other cashback perks, detailed here. If you don't want to overspend, Amazon teamed up with Affirm to make it easier to pay for your Cyber Monday purchases over time instead of all at once — you can read about it on the official Amazon website.
With those perks out of the way, Amazon seems to be going all-in on making holiday shopping easier for its potential customers. Several celebrities are pitching in by recommending the best things to shop for. Remi Bader talks about all things fashion; Dixie D'Amelio focuses on everything for the home; Vinnie Hacker introduces some of the latest tech gadgets, and lastly, Storm Reid talks about everything from jewelry to home decoration.
Savings of up to 70% are on the horizon
Aside from talking about the different perks and celeb recommendations, Amazon lifted the veil of suspense just a little bit and talked about which brands and what types of products you'll soon be able to snag at a discounted rate. These special Cyber Monday deals will start on November 26, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. PST and will conclude on Monday, November 28, at 11:59 p.m. PST. While the deals are in place, you can count on savings reaching as high as 70% on some products.
As is often the case, Amazon will be discounting its own Alexa-enabled devices, which includes the Echo and the Fire TVs, with savings of up to 70%. Ring and Blink home security products will see discounts of up to 60%. If you like a good tune played in top quality, you'll be pleased to hear that headphones, speakers, and earbuds from some of the top brands (such as Bose, JBL, Skullcandy, Shokz, and Sony) will be up to 40% cheaper, too.
It's not all just tech on Cyber Monday. Some of the top beauty brands, such as Anastasia Beverly Hills will be up to 55% off. Those shopping for clothes will benefit from 50% discounts on Gap apparel followed by 45% less on Amazin Essentials and Carter's. There's plenty of stuff for the home, too, with brands like DASH, Mr. Coffee, BLACK+Decker, and Solo Stove offering price cuts maxing out at 50%. Lastly, Amazon promises plenty of joy for the little ones, be it kids or pets, with LEGO sets, Marvel toys, e-bikes, and e-scooters for the children and Snoop Doggie Doggs products for pets, all at around 30% discounts.
Some of the best Black Friday deals are already out, so check out our favorite picks of smartphones and laptops if you're looking to shop.