Amazon Announces 3-Day Cyber Monday Sale, Previews Deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With Black Friday sales already out in full swing, Amazon is getting ready to prolong the discounts through the Cyber Weekend. This year, lots of brands are participating, including well-known giants as well as small businesses. To make the sales even more enticing, Amazon is also serving up extra rewards and the option to pay over time instead of paying all at once. Here's everything we know about the upcoming deals.

Amazon detailed some of the things you can take advantage of in a blog post. For starters, between November 22 and 30, 2022, you can get a $100 Amazon gift card if you apply and get approved for an Amazon Store Card. You don't need an Amazon Prime membership for this, but it's certainly a perk because subscribers will get 5% cash back on eligible purchases. On the other hand, if you are approved for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card, you can get a $200 Amazon gift card as well as some other cashback perks, detailed here. If you don't want to overspend, Amazon teamed up with Affirm to make it easier to pay for your Cyber Monday purchases over time instead of all at once — you can read about it on the official Amazon website.

With those perks out of the way, Amazon seems to be going all-in on making holiday shopping easier for its potential customers. Several celebrities are pitching in by recommending the best things to shop for. Remi Bader talks about all things fashion; Dixie D'Amelio focuses on everything for the home; Vinnie Hacker introduces some of the latest tech gadgets, and lastly, Storm Reid talks about everything from jewelry to home decoration.