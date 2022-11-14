Amazon Teases Black Friday Deals Ahead Of 48-Hour Sale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Amazon Black Friday 2022 countdown still has a week and a half to go, but the retail giant has given a glimpse of what best Amazon Black Friday deals await us in a Nov. 14 Amazon report. The 48-hour shipping blitz includes unmissable sales in tech, fitness, and beauty — just to name a few.

Tech: There's undoubtedly going to be an overwhelming selection of deals to fill your cart with come Nov. 24, but Amazon remains quite mum on what the best Black Friday tech sales this year will be. We know from today's Amazon statement that the headlining scores include a price slash of up to 40% on select laptops, monitors, and desktops from HP and Dell.

However, the retailer states that its early Black Friday deals include major savings (50-70%) on Alexa, Ring, or Fire TV devices. Alexa devices include the 5th gen Echo Dot, the 5th gen Echo Dot Kids, Echo Show 15, Echo Studio, and Echo Auto. Black Friday Amazon Fire TV sales will reportedly include the Fire TV Stick 4k and Fire TV Stick 4k Max, the Fire TV 75" Omni Series, and the Fire TV 50" 4-Series.

In the early Black Friday deals, Xbox controllers can be scored for $10 off, too.