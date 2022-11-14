Amazon Teases Black Friday Deals Ahead Of 48-Hour Sale
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Amazon Black Friday 2022 countdown still has a week and a half to go, but the retail giant has given a glimpse of what best Amazon Black Friday deals await us in a Nov. 14 Amazon report. The 48-hour shipping blitz includes unmissable sales in tech, fitness, and beauty — just to name a few.
Tech: There's undoubtedly going to be an overwhelming selection of deals to fill your cart with come Nov. 24, but Amazon remains quite mum on what the best Black Friday tech sales this year will be. We know from today's Amazon statement that the headlining scores include a price slash of up to 40% on select laptops, monitors, and desktops from HP and Dell.
However, the retailer states that its early Black Friday deals include major savings (50-70%) on Alexa, Ring, or Fire TV devices. Alexa devices include the 5th gen Echo Dot, the 5th gen Echo Dot Kids, Echo Show 15, Echo Studio, and Echo Auto. Black Friday Amazon Fire TV sales will reportedly include the Fire TV Stick 4k and Fire TV Stick 4k Max, the Fire TV 75" Omni Series, and the Fire TV 50" 4-Series.
In the early Black Friday deals, Xbox controllers can be scored for $10 off, too.
Amazon hot finds: Peloton, YETI, Savage X Fenty
Home: Amazon teased a couple of its best home and kitchen Black Friday deals. We will reportedly see up to 30% savings on some YETI products and up to 30% off De'Longhi Espresso Machines. Sales of unspecified proportions for KitchenAid, Ninja, Vitamix, and Cosori can be expected, too, as well as living room and bedroom furnishing brands such as Ashley Furniture, Casper, ZINUS, and Christopher Knight.
Fitness: Fitbit products can be found for up to $100 off during the Amazon early Black Friday sales, and the regular 48-hour event brings 40% savings for the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle and up to 30% price reductions on some Peloton accessories.
Apparel: Rihanna's Savage X Fenty underwear and intimates brand could be slashed by up to half during the Amazon Black Friday sale. Sweaty Betty will see similar deals, too, and Imagikids apparel — which includes kid-favorite brands such as Marvel, Disney, and CocoMelon — will be reduced by 30% at most. In the early deals category, watch for 25% savings on Carhartt Rain Defender hoodies and certain UGG Shoes.
Ray-Ban eyeglasses and sunglasses selections will be on sale for up to 30%, as well.
Check, check, check goes the Christmas list
Beauty and wellness: Fans of Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black beauty products should watch for savings of up to 30% starting Nov. 24. Meanwhile, in hair care, we will see similar price reductions in Rusk, Moroccanoil, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, and ColorWoW.
Gifts, toys, and the rest: Diamond stud earrings from the Amazon Collection may be up to half off during the shopping blitz. Play-Dog, Transformers, and Nerf toys are poised to meet your Christmas needs at up to 30% off. For the fútbol fan on your list, there is licensed FIFA World Cup Gear at up to 30% price reductions. Planning a vacation for 2023? Amazon's got new luggage covered — there will be select American Tourister and Samsonite luggage on sale for up to 30%.
The best way to monitor Amazon Black Friday deals is to set up Deal Alerts. The 48-hour sale will kick off at 12:01 a.m. PST on November 24 — that'll be 3 a.m. on the East Coast, so be sure to caffeinate.