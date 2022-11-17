Hyundai Home Launches To Give Tesla Some Green Power Competition

A new player has appeared in the previously uncompetitive niche of "car manufacturer that would also like to take over and electrify your home." Experts have known home electrification was the new hotness for years, but confidently expected the major players to build either houses, batteries, or both. Tesla, being big on both batteries and futuristic flexes, seemed like an obvious candidate. Likewise, Kohler, which makes home goods, and Sonnen, which specializes in home electrification specifically.

Hyundai? Didn't see that coming. Per a November 17 press release, Hyundai Home, a seamless service intended to transition an owner's home and car to the same source of clean electric power, is now on the market. The Korean automaker has partnered with home electrification experts Electrum to deliver a comprehensive home-and-car solution for solar charging and off-grid power storage. The service seems to be marketed only in the U.S. at present, but will presumably expand availability with sufficient buy-in.