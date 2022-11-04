26% Of Car Fans Said They Want To Own This Car From Elon Musk's Collection - Exclusive Survey

In a SlashGear poll, 26.90% of 606 U.S. respondents said they would want to own Elon Musk's 2012 Porsche 911 Turbo. According to Get Jerry, the 2012 Porsche 911 Turbo owned by Elon Musk comes with a 3.8L turbocharged engine that can take it from 0 to 60 mph in about 2.8 seconds. It will cost you about $138,450 to own it.

The second most chosen vehicle in Elon Musk's collection is the 1967 Jaguar E-Type with 18.98%. In an interview with Forbes, Elon Musk says that he always wanted the 1967 Jaguar E-Type ever since he was 17 years old. So iconic is the Jaguar E-Type that even the founder of Ferrari allegedly described it as "the most beautiful car ever made." But not everything is rosy about it — Elon Musk told Forbes his 1967 Jaguar E-Type "was like a bad girlfriend (because)...it kept breaking down on me."

Beyond that, 15.84% of the poll participants would want to own the 1920 Ford Model T. It's a very old classic car, and it won the "Car of the Century" award in 1999. Another 14.85% of the poll respondents want to get their hands on the 1997 McLaren F1. It's a $1 million supercar and only 106 models were produced between 1992 to 1998. Before the Bugatti Veyron, the McLaren F1 was the fastest street-legal car in the world.

Elon Musk also owns a 1976 Lotus Esprit that was used in the James Bond movie "The Spy Who Loved Me," and 12.71% of the respondents would want to own it. The least favorite car in the poll is the Hamann BMW M5 with only 10.73% of car fans who want it.