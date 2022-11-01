29% Of People We Polled Said This Was Their Favorite Iconic James Bond Car - SlashGear Survey
Since the first James Bond movie was released in 1962, the double agent character has been a major influence on pop culture. From a martini that is "shaken, not stirred" to his iconic wardrobe that has influenced modern fashion, James Bond is a character that likes the fine things in life. Beyond that, Agent 007 drives modified rare cars that are often bulletproof and packing hidden weapons while on his dangerous missions.
After filming, some of those iconic car props are auctioned to the highest bidder or displayed in a museum. The most expensive James Bond cars have been auctioned for over a million dollars, although they're not road legal due to the modifications. So far, James Bond has driven dozens of iconic cars in the movies, and we ranked them from worst to best. But what if we asked James Bond fans to choose their favorite iconic cars? That's exactly what we did through a SlashGear poll.
The Aston Martin DB5 is most fans' favorite James Bond car
In a SlashGear survey with 606 U.S. respondents, 29.04% said their favorite James Bond car was the Aston Martin DB5. The model first appeared in the 1964 James Bond movie "Goldfinger" starring Sean Connery. The Aston Martin DB5 also appears in other James Bond films such as "Casino Royale," "Skyfall," "Spectre," and "No Time To Die." If you can afford it, the Aston Martin DB5 that is associated with James Bond will cost you more than $3 million.
The second favorite James Bond car among those who were polled is the Aston Martin V8 Volante with 25.25% popularity. The model only appears in two James Bond films: "The Living Daylights" and "No Time to Die." The Ford Mustang Mach 1 that was driven by Sean Connery in "Diamonds Are Forever" is the third most popular option among the fans with 17.66%. Interestingly, both the Aston Martin Vanquish and Lotus Esprit S1 tied for the same spot with 11.22%.
The Aston Martin Vanquish is the car with the invisible camouflage in "Die Another Day." On the other hand, the Lotus Esprit S1 is the submarine car that Agent 007 uses in "The Spy Who Loved Me" movie — it's currently owned by Elon Musk who bought it at $997,000. The least favorite James Bond car is the AMC Hornet with only 5.61% of the votes. That model appears in "The Man with the Golden Gun" film, but it wasn't an MI6 car that was given to James Bond — he actually stole it.