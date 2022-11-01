29% Of People We Polled Said This Was Their Favorite Iconic James Bond Car - SlashGear Survey

In a SlashGear survey with 606 U.S. respondents, 29.04% said their favorite James Bond car was the Aston Martin DB5. The model first appeared in the 1964 James Bond movie "Goldfinger" starring Sean Connery. The Aston Martin DB5 also appears in other James Bond films such as "Casino Royale," "Skyfall," "Spectre," and "No Time To Die." If you can afford it, the Aston Martin DB5 that is associated with James Bond will cost you more than $3 million.

The second favorite James Bond car among those who were polled is the Aston Martin V8 Volante with 25.25% popularity. The model only appears in two James Bond films: "The Living Daylights" and "No Time to Die." The Ford Mustang Mach 1 that was driven by Sean Connery in "Diamonds Are Forever" is the third most popular option among the fans with 17.66%. Interestingly, both the Aston Martin Vanquish and Lotus Esprit S1 tied for the same spot with 11.22%.

The Aston Martin Vanquish is the car with the invisible camouflage in "Die Another Day." On the other hand, the Lotus Esprit S1 is the submarine car that Agent 007 uses in "The Spy Who Loved Me" movie — it's currently owned by Elon Musk who bought it at $997,000. The least favorite James Bond car is the AMC Hornet with only 5.61% of the votes. That model appears in "The Man with the Golden Gun" film, but it wasn't an MI6 car that was given to James Bond — he actually stole it.