Browsers are usually ground zero when it comes to infection with malware, adware, and viruses. Of note, the word virus is a catchall term for an unwanted program that installs itself on a system and propagates, causing any number of negative effects. Malware refers to viral programs that are specifically designed to damage or disrupt a system, while adware is the subset of malware that spams unwanted advertisements.

Like every browser, Google Chrome can be exposed to viruses during the course of normal use. Usually, the browser fends off the infection itself. No data security is perfect, however, and sometimes Chrome falls foul of an unwelcome program it can't handle with its onboard defenses. These viruses compromise browser security and carry the risk of spreading beyond Chrome to the device it's installed on, Android phones such as Pixel included.

A new Pixel smartphone sold in the U.S. comes with 5 years of security updates (via Google). Every update provides new, more effective security solutions. As such, right now the Pixel 7 is the last word in data security, at least when it comes to Android phones. As long as bad people have incentives to do sketchy things, however, it will always be possible to get a virus on a Pixel handset.