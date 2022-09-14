5 Mistakes You Need To Avoid As A First Time iPhone User

The top feature many new users fail to notice is the mute switch on their iPhones. As Apple points out in a support document, the mute switch lets you quickly silence notification sounds and your ringtones in one motion. The switch is located on the top left side of your iPhone above the volume buttons. Do note that alarms set within the Clock app will still go off with sound even if the switch is turned on.

If the switch has an orange strip visible — that is, if the switch is pushed to the down position — then your iPhone is muted. If it's in the up position so that the orange strip isn't visible, then the iPhone is not muted and will play notification sounds and ring when you get a call. Simply turning down the volume on your iPhone will not mute notification alerts unless you turn the mute switch to the down position.

You can, of course, change how loud notification sounds are by default by heading to Settings > Sounds & Haptics. The "Ringtone and Alert Volume" slider will change that globally. And if you want to be able to change the alert volume constantly, you can enable the Change with Buttons option. With that enabled, you'll be able to change the alert volume when no audio is actively playing by using your iPhone's volume buttons.