How To Access Privacy Reports In Safari On iPhone And iPad

We live in a world where protecting your sensitive online information has become more important than ever. Just about every website you visit will leave traces on your computer in the form of cookies and cached content, and trackers can be used to build a profile of a visitor over time. Blocking these trackers will help protect your privacy by keeping these sites from seeing your activity, plus it'll help cut down on data usage over time and may result in faster browsing speeds.

Luckily, there are more ways than ever to protect your privacy online and see what kind of data websites are gathering. If you have an iPhone or iPad, one way you can do this is with the use of privacy reports in Safari. This handy feature was added with the release of iOS 14, joining the company's other increasingly robust privacy tools. This isn't a highly talked about feature, so don't feel too left out if this is the first you're hearing about it.