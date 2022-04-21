Apple Just Made This Important Privacy Feature International

Available as a toggle called "Check for Sensitive Photos" in the Communication Safety section, the feature offers three solutions to deal with a scenario where a problematic image is being sent or received. The first course of action is to "Message Someone" — someone being a reliable adult which the child using the iPhone can trust to help.

There's an option to block the person on the other side of the conversation with a single tap. There is also an "Other Ways to Get Help" button that leads to helpful online safety resources for the right guidance in such sensitive situations. Additional resources are also at the disposal of children from Siri, Spotlight, and Safari Search when they search for guides related to child exploitation.

When Apple originally announced the plans last year, this system included an alert system for notifying parents every time their ward sent or received images depicting nudity. Experts raised concern that the alerts could out at-risk LGBTQ children. Apple subsequently dropped the alert functionality, but the rest of the system remains intact.

It is also worth pointing out that all image scanning happens locally on each iPhone device, and Apple can't access the photos sent or received by any user. Apple also had a similar system for detecting CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Imagery) in photos stored on iCloud, but following a massive pushback over privacy concerns, those plans were delayed.