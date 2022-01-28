Watch the Maserati Grecale prototype frolicking on the snow

Italian automaker Maserati’s all-new Grecale SUV was supposed to debut late in 2021, but the global chip shortage has other plans. While waiting for Grecale’s official debut in spring 2022, Maserati has released a short video of a camouflaged (as usual) Grecale doing some winter testing in Lapland.

Maserati s.P.A/Stellantis



The newest Maserati Grecale will slot below the Levante performance SUV and is riding on Fiat-Chrysler’s (FCA) Giorgio architecture, the same underpinnings used by the Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan and Stelvio compact SUV.

In addition, Maserati is prepping up an all-electric Grecale SUV that we probably won’t see until later in 2022 or early 2023. However, it will initially arrive with a gasoline-powered internal combustion engine developed in-house by Maserati. Teaser images of the Grecale started rolling out in mid-2020, but Maserati remains mum on engine capacity and horsepower figures.

The Grecale draws its name after a ferocious north-east wind of the Mediterranean sea, and it certainly looks like it based on Maserati’s video above. Testing in the cold of the Swedish glades allows Maserati engineers to hone vehicle dynamics over varying tarmac, snow, and icy surfaces. With temperatures ranging from “a few degrees above zero” to as low as -30 degrees C, it was also an opportunity to fine-tune the compact SUV’s traction, understeer, and oversteer characteristics in different drive modes.

“Grecale is the everyday exceptional even in freezing temperatures on expanses of snow as far as the eye can see,” added Maserati. In addition, Grecale will feature nifty in-cabin tech called the Maserati Personal Assistant powered by Android Automotive OS and two 10.25-inch display screens, the primary reason why Maserati is consistently experiencing delays unveiling its newest creation. Experts claim the semiconductor shortages could last until early 2023, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed on this one.

We’ll have to wait until spring to see if the Grecale is ready for its global debut. Meanwhile, Maserati will also unveil its next-gen GranTurismo and GranCabrio in two variants: gasoline and electric. With any luck, both vehicles will reach showrooms no later than 2024.