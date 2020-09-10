Maserati Grecale: Teaser photo of new Maserati SUV revealed

Italian carmaker Maserati is on a rampage. Yesterday, the Italian carmaker unveiled the MC20, Maserati’s newest supercar, and successor to the MC12. And now, Maserati released a teaser photo of its newest Grecale SUV. This newest performance SUV will slot below the Levante and will be offered in a range of gasoline and diesel engines upon launch in late 2021.

Similar to the MC20 mid-engine supercar, the Grecale will also have an all-electric powertrain, but it won’t be debuting until 2022 at the very least. Riding on the underpinnings of FCA’s Giorgio platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio compact SUV and Giulia sedan, the Grecale is a tad smaller than the Levante. The new Maserati Grecale will be built alongside the Alfa Romeo Stelvio at FCA’s Cassino factory in Frosinone, Italy.

Maserati has been busy updating its lineup while slowly integrating electrification into its latest offerings. Back in July, the carmaker officially debuted the 2021 Ghibli Hybrid with a twin-charged 2.0-liter gasoline engine and a 48-volt hybrid powertrain, good for 325 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Come August, Maserati unleashed Trofeo versions of the Ghibli and Quattroporte, complete with a stonking twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 motor producing 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.

We’re predicting the same trend as the Maserati Grecale arrives next year, and we’re not dismissing the possibility of a Grecale Trofeo version later on. But if Maserati wants to make some real noise, it needs to make good on its promise of an all-electric MC20 supercar. Fortunately, there’s a hybrid-electric and all-electric MC20 in the works. And while the MC20 is initially offered as a coupe, Maserati said a cabriolet version is arriving next year.

For those mourning the unavailability of Maserati’s Ghibli Hybrid in the USA, don’t fret. The carmaker promises to debut the next-gen GranTurismo and GranCabrio in 2021, and both will be the first production Maseratis to come with an all-electric powertrain. Meanwhile, we’re also looking forward to Maserati’s first all-electric SUV, and the new Grecale certainly fits the bill.