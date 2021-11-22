This widebody DeLorean DMC-12 is a homage to the past and future

Without question, the DeLorean DMC-12 is as iconic as the Back to the Future movie series. But the hardworking geniuses at Salvage2Savage wanted to make a massive splash at the recently concluded SEMA show, so they came up with the next best thing. Starting with a wrecked DMC-12, Salvage2Savage went to work in creating Doc Emmet Brown’s next ride.

But unlike the movie car, this DMC-12 has no flux capacitor generating 1.21 gigawatts of power. It doesn’t have the stock V6 engine, either. Instead, it has a rear-mounted 5.3-liter LS3 V8 engine with a gigantic pair of turbochargers resting on its flanks, literally. Those turbos are so massive, no amount of rear bumper can cover up the mechanical trickery hiding underneath.

No, its turbo V8 engine doesn’t have the energy to bring you back in time (or the future), but it does pump out a bewildering 1,000 horsepower to silence the doubters. We have no word how fast the thing accelerates from zero to sixty, but we reckon Marty McFly will have no problems reaching 88 mph from a standstill in this DeLorean. In addition, it has a Porsche 911 gearbox to bring sanity to all this madness.

Modern touches include custom wiring harnesses, a soundproof cabin, updated STATUS seats, and bespoke aluminum trim. Of course, it gets lowered suspension and bulbous wheel arches to fit magnificent-looking three-piece, deep dish, Sköl alloy wheels.

Salvage2Savage collaborated with automotive designer Khyzyl Saleem to reinterpret the DMC-12’s iconic body design. Thankfully, the team retained the car’s gullwing doors, but they didn’t forget to update the headlights, taillights, and the rear engine louver.

We’ve seen a ton of cool builds at the 2021 SEMA show. Remember the Ford Bronco with tank tracks, or perhaps the Chevy Beast and the Ford Maverick low rider? We like our monster trucks and SUVs, but there’s something about a DeLorean that tugs at our heartstrings. It may have something to do with nostalgia, but a low-riding, gullwing-doored, V8-powered, wide-bodied movie car is too hard to ignore.

Director Robert Zemeckis repeatedly denied rumors that a Back to the Future remake is in the cards, with reports of Spider-Man lead actor Tom Holland auditioning for the role of Marty McFly (via BBC Radio 1). If and when a remake pushes through, Salvage2Savage’s DeLorean is ripe for the picking, but it’ll most probably come with a reactor of some sort instead of a Corvette V8 engine.