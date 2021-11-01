Ford Maverick low rider and Shelby Mustang Mach-E debut at SEMA

Ford will present no less than 40 custom-built trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles at the 2021 SEMA trade show in Las Vegas. The list includes six custom builds of the Bronco and Bronco Sport SUV, the Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept, and a heavily-modded Ford Ranger Tremor with a six-inch suspension lift kit. However, our eyes are on the Maverick low rider and the much-awaited Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept, the first all-electric performance car to wear the Shelby snake badge.

Let’s begin with the Ford Maverick low rider, prepared exclusively by Tucci Hot Rods for this year’s SEMA show. It starts with a Maverick XLT equipped with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine and all-wheel drive. Next, it gets a plethora of 3D-printed body panels like wider fenders, a new front lip, and a rally-inspired rear spoiler. It also has a bevy of Ford Licensed Accessories like a spray-in bed liner, a hard roll-up bed cover, and a unique tailgate spoiler.

Yes, the Maverick low rider has two separate rear spoilers, but there’s more. It also has a windshield sunshade, racing harnesses, and four Recaro Sportster seats. Performance upgrades include vintage-inspired deep dish wheels, wider tires, coilover suspension, and a Borla cat-back exhaust. The Ford Maverick’s low entry price, fuel economy, and compact size are surefire ingredients of a potential sales hit. Still, Tucci Hot Rods has given the Maverick an attractive “street rod” twist, and we like it a lot.

However, we can’t keep our eyes off the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept, a showcase of graphene-infused carbon-fiber body panels and racing stripes. The successor to Ford’s iconic Shelby Mustang GT350 and GT500 also wears aero-optimized body panels like a new front fascia, unique front fenders, and wider rear fender flares. It also gets a custom hood with a large vent to lower front-end lift at higher speeds, said Ford.

Furthermore, the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept has Shelby-tuned MagneRide suspension with composite carbon-fiber coil springs, 20-inch one-piece forged Monoblock wheels (which look absolutely magnificent) wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires, and custom Recaro seats.

Ford is also debuting the Tjin Edition Mustang Mach-E California Route One, equipped with a customized air suspension system, orange paint, Baer brakes, 22-inch Vossen wheels, and custom-made solar panels powering a RayVolt USA electric bicycle.

Other notable entries include the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Mustang Mach-E GT AWD. The name is a mouthful, but it does come with track-ready accouterments like a carbon fiber front splitter, a giant rear wing, Brembo brakes, and 20-inch Rotiform wheels.

Ford has something for everyone at the 2021 SEMA show. The American automaker is launching its new e-commerce site for Ford Licensed Accessories, Genuine Ford Parts, and Ford Performance parts to commemorate the event.

“We designed Ford vehicles to be easier to customize, with installation points and aftermarket accessories engineered from the start of the design process,” said Eric Cin, Ford global director, vehicle personalization, accessories, and licensing.

Ford Custom Vehicles 2021 SEMA Gallery