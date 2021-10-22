This SEMA Ford Bronco on tank tracks has us obsessed

Ford’s Bronco may already have proved it can go more places than the average truck, but with SEMA coming up it’s time for the SUV to get even more aggressive with some eye-catching customizations. The automaker designed the new Bronco to be flexible on that front anyway, with a hefty catalog of dealer accessories to sift through, though for this year’s big tuning show it’s going all-out.

The result is the 2021 Bronco by Tucci Hot Rods, a collaboration between Ford and the specialist customs company. Together they took a four-door Badlands series Bronco and then gave it even more off-road prowess.

Gone are the wheels – 18-inch machined alloys on the Badlands trim as standard, with all-terrain tires – and in their place are some seriously impressive 8-series tracks. They’re Mattracks’ 88-Series, helping spread the Bronco’s weight across deep snow and ice, while also adding grip.

Carried over is the Bronco’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and a 7-speed manual transmission. That’s good for 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

To round things out, there’s swing gate storage from Ford’s official accessories range, together with a flat snowboard rack and a Yakima LockNLoad platform roof rack system. A Rigid Light Shop Adapt Light Bar runs across the upper windshield, and there are Radiance Pods and a Rock Light Kit. Tucci also threw on a WARN Industries ZEON 10s winch, while retractable running boards help you to clamber up into the cabin.

It’s certainly the most outlandish of the Bronco and Bronco Sport customs that Ford is taking to SEMA this year, though we’d be amiss if we didn’t point out the lovable 2021 Bronco by BDS Suspensions. The Fox Shocks subsidiary has cooked up a first responder vehicle from the two-door Bronco, based on a Black Diamond series SUV.

Figuring that off-road rescue will require some major upgrades, there’s a BDS 4-inch UCA System with Fox 2.5 PES coilovers, BDS rear adjustable control arms and track bar, a swaybar disconnect system, and 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires. Redesigned CrawlTek Revolution bumpers have space for a recessed WARN Industries ZEON 10s winch, recovery hooks, and belly skid at the front. Another ZEON 10s winch is at the back, along with more recovery hooks.

Finally, there’s a modified half-truck hardtop, CrawlTek slider steps, a CargoGlide custom CG1000XL slideout tray, and ARB TwinAir underhood air compressor. All of Ford’s accessories showcased in the SEMA builds this year are available from the official catalog now, though if you want the more outlandish features then you may have to take matters into your own hands.