Bronco Riptide Concept highlights accessories available for the SUV

Ford has shown off a new Bronco concept that would be easy for anyone who likes how it looks to create with their own Bronco. None of the major components used on the Bronco Riptide Concept vehicle are one-of-a-kind products. They’re all accessories available to buy at your local Ford dealership. The Bronco is Velocity Blue in color and has a special interior made using Marine-grade vinyl trimmed seats in black onyx and dark space gray.

The flooring is rubberized for easy washout after a day at the beach or in the mud. The only components that users might not easily add to their own Bronco are those vinyl trimmed seats and the flooring. Riptide is based on the 2021 four-door Bronco with Sasquatch Package.

It uses 35-inch mud-terrain tires mounted to factory 17-inch wheels. The wheels are fitted with optional Ford Performance beadlock rings. Riptide also features a Dana AdvanTEK electronic-lucky front and rear axle, high clearance suspension, and the Bronco Terrain Management System. The terrain management system has seven G.O.A.T. modes to help drivers diversity training with ease.

Many available accessories for the Bronco are seen on the concept. The accessories can be purchased at the dealer when the vehicle is purchased, and the price can even be rolled into the monthly payment for the Bronco. Among the accessories are tube doors, a Bimini top from Bestop, a Yakima bike rack with Santa Cruz mountain bikes, a RIGID LED light bar, and mirror-mounted off-road lights.

Riptide is also fitted with a unique prototype steel bumper on the front. On the concept’s roof is a surfboard holder for those who want to spend the day in the water. Power for the Riptide concept comes from a standard 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission.