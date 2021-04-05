This one-off 2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is as green as it gets

Somewhere in Shanghai, there’s a particular Chinese buyer who’s making his/her wealthy peers green with envy with this one-off 2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid. Inspired by the color green that symbolizes purity, hope, regeneration, harmony, and growth in Chinese culture, the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Shanghai edition is a fine example of Bentley Mulliner’s exquisite craftsmanship.

It starts with a new Bentley Bentayga Hybrid powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine and a single electric motor mounted inside the transmission. Bentayga Hybrid is the first Bentley to have a V6 motor, but it’s not a slouch than its W12 and V8-powered siblings. With a combined 443 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, it goes from zero to 60 mph in 5.2-seconds, has a top speed of 158 mph, and achieves 50 mpg – not bad for an ultra-luxe Bentley SUV.

And since it’s a hybrid, it has an all-electric range of 16 miles, courtesy of a 17.3 kWh battery pack. You’ll have to wait until 2025 (at the very least) for a longer-range, all-electric Bentley to appear at showrooms, but the Bentley Hybrid is not about range per se. It runs quieter than a purely gasoline-powered Bentayga. Plus, all 516 pound-feet of torque arrives at lower engine speeds, making the Bentayga Hybrid feel more eager to accelerate than the V8 model.

Meanwhile, this one-off Bentayga Hybrid has a Viridian paint finish inspired by the Lake District in the British countryside. The paint is a dark emerald hue with flecks of amber and gold, lifted from the Mulliner Extended paint range. If you don’t like green, the Bentley Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide offers an endless selection of bespoke colors, materials, and equipment in creating your very own one-off Bentley SUV.

Additional bespoke equipment includes 22-inch machine-finished wheels with matching Viridian Green accents and a new front grille with a geometric design inspired by the Bentley EXP 100 GT concept car. Otherwise, the Bentayga Hybrid Shanghai has the same intelligent LED matrix headlights and full-width tailgate as the standard hybrid model.

Opening the doors reveals illuminated Mulliner treadplates, green veneers, and luscious Cumbrian Green upholstery with contrasting white stitching. The latter takes a single craftsperson 44 hours to complete and is prevalent on the door interiors and seatbacks, said Bentley. Also, you’ll find a drinks cooler in the center console with two handcrafted Cumbria Crystal flutes.

This bespoke 2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid will appear center stage at the upcoming Shanghai Motor Show this April.