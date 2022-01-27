This carbon 3D-printed Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a $500,000 upgrade

The Cullinan is the Rolls-Royce of SUVs, so what does this make 1016 Industries’ carbon-fiber, 3D-printed Cullinan? You can call it anything you like, but it is indeed a dignified way to go sporty. We highly prefer it over the quirky Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan unveiled last year for the 50th founding anniversary of the United Arab Emirates, and it’s all thanks to the crafty use of 3D printing for the details.

The entire thing is not 3D-printed, if you catch our drift. Still, it does get an array of exclusive carbon-fiber body panels that were – that’s right – 3D-printed in the Miami facility of aftermarket carbon specialist 1016 Industries. The company’s been doing it for a while, and it has already launched modification programs for the McLaren 570 GT, Lamborghini Urus, and Ferrari F12, to mention a few.

But now, 1016 Industries is ready to enter the ultra-premium luxury realm with its interpretation of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, perhaps the poshest SUV on Earth. Of course, we’re saying this with high regard to luxury SUV stalwarts like the Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX, and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

1016 Industries claims their latest creation has a lighter curb weight than a bone-stock Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but the tuning firm failed to mention how much. We believe them, though, since the SUV has an extensive array of lightweight carbon panels. It has a new front bumper with new running lights, new fenders, a reconfigured rear bumper with a unique and rather subtle rear diffuser, and a new boot lid-mounted rear spoiler for good measure.

“We’re incredibly pleased with new Cullinan, which utilizes advanced manufacturing techniques that have never been successfully adopted in the industry before on this scale,” said 1016 Industries head honcho Peter Northrop via Top Gear UK. We can’t help but notice the Cullinan’s lower ride height and new dark wheels, either, which look awesome.

Of course, 1016 Industries will only make limited examples of its Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the modification starts at around $500,000. There was no mention of engine mods, so we figure it has the same 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 motor with 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

Given the firm’s delivery of ECU tuning with other custom vehicles in the past, it’s a fair bet they’ll be able to hike up your Cullinan’s power output too (for the right price.)